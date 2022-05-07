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Pfizer CEO Commits Federal Crimes Peddling Paxlovid Off-Label
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196 views • May 07, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane blows open the federal crimes committed by Pfizer and it’s CEO in blatant off-label promotion of it’s failed drug Paxlovid for Covid treatment and prevention along with the fraud and bilking of the federal government; and then Dr. Jane warns that the multiple color coded vials within and across Pfizer and Moderna for both adults and children along with the complex instructions for dry ice, appropriate thawing and diluting will lead to disastrous errors in administration. And all of the Covid shot companies are violating the False Claims Act!
Watch the full episode here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/pfizer-ceo-commits-federal-crimes-covid-companies-are-violating-u-s-false-claims-act/
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13se1n-pfizer-ceo-commits-federal-crimes-peddling-paxlovid-off-label.html
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane blows open the federal crimes committed by Pfizer and it’s CEO in blatant off-label promotion of it’s failed drug Paxlovid for Covid treatment and prevention along with the fraud and bilking of the federal government; and then Dr. Jane warns that the multiple color coded vials within and across Pfizer and Moderna for both adults and children along with the complex instructions for dry ice, appropriate thawing and diluting will lead to disastrous errors in administration. And all of the Covid shot companies are violating the False Claims Act!
Watch the full episode here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/pfizer-ceo-commits-federal-crimes-covid-companies-are-violating-u-s-false-claims-act/
MyPowerHeart.com
Filterssuck.com (Promo Code: Ruby for extra 10% off)
MyPillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off)
Zstacklife.com (Promo Code: Ruby
http://pharmaexposed.com
Drjaneruby.towergarden.com
Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13se1n-pfizer-ceo-commits-federal-crimes-peddling-paxlovid-off-label.html
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