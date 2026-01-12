RT News - January 12 2026 9AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
January 12, 2026
rt.com
Iran calls out the terror tactics used in deadly riots that have gripped the nation for weeks accusing Israel and Washington of sowing the chaos. A gathering in Los Angeles in support for Iranian rioters turns into mayhem - as a truck drives through a crowd leaving two injured. As Trump's threats towards Greenland intensify, Washington's European NATO allies question whether the alliance will hold if US decides to invade. While America has its sights set abroad and threatens more conflicts, back at home nationwide anti-ICE protests erupt from the coast to coast.
