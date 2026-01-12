BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - January 12 2026 9AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1486 followers
Follow
64 views • 1 day ago

January 12, 2026

rt.com


Iran calls out the terror tactics used in deadly riots that have gripped the nation for weeks accusing Israel and Washington of sowing the chaos. A gathering in Los Angeles in support for Iranian rioters turns into mayhem - as a truck drives through a crowd leaving two injured. As Trump's threats towards Greenland intensify, Washington's European NATO allies question whether the alliance will hold if US decides to invade. While America has its sights set abroad and threatens more conflicts, back at home nationwide anti-ICE protests erupt from the coast to coast.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Keywords
newsrussiart
