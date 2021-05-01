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Reject Bad Science with Nick Hudson, PANDA - Pandemics Data and Analytics
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20 views • May 01, 2021
LIVE interview with Nick Hudson, founder of PANDA - Pandemics Data and Analytics
Nick set out with a simple mission to challenge the scientific basis of lockdowns using data and founded PANDA.
PANDA has now grown into a global organisation supported by many doctors, scientists, legal professionals and many other key leaders.
In this interview we will discuss what led Nick to starting the organisation, progress to date and what is next for PANDA
Check out the PANDA website here: https://pandata.org/
Nick set out with a simple mission to challenge the scientific basis of lockdowns using data and founded PANDA.
PANDA has now grown into a global organisation supported by many doctors, scientists, legal professionals and many other key leaders.
In this interview we will discuss what led Nick to starting the organisation, progress to date and what is next for PANDA
Check out the PANDA website here: https://pandata.org/
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