Israeli Soldier Admits Oct 7 Was 'False Flag' to Justify 'Palestinian Holocaust'
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
94 views • 1 day ago

Netanyahu's narrative is collapsing. An Israeli soldier has blown the whistle that October 7 wasn't a surprise, it was a setup. A false flag, orchestrated by the Israeli government, their specialty.

The objective? Erase the Palestinian people, seize their land, and expand Israeli borders deep into the Middle East.

Now, for the first time, hard evidence has surfaced: a military call sign ordering Israeli forces to stand down before the attack began. Confusion swept through the ranks because the order made no sense, unless this was yet another Israeli government false flag, planned from the top, just like so many before it.


Tags: Israel, Oct 7, October 7, false flag, inside job, Palestinian, Gaza, Netanyahu, 911, sept 11, Israeli Soldier, whistleblower, Israeli government, Middle East, Israeli forces, stand down

false flagisraelmiddle east911netanyahuwhistleblowergazainside jobpalestinianstand downsept 11israeli soldierisraeli governmentoctober 7israeli forcesoct 7
