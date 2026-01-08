BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Do Non-Human Intelligences Guide Human Evolution Brian Ruhe & Pannobhasa (Part 3)
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
127 followers
0
3 views • 1 day ago

In this second sitting on Jan. 4, 2026, Brian Ruhe and Pannobhasa continue their careful examination of Brian’s extraterrestrial hypothesis, focusing on the later sections (14–18).


Topics explored include the idea of non-human intelligence and its possible role in human evolution, the concept of “waves of souls,” consciousness beyond the physical body, parallel dimensions, and the limits of human understanding when considering advanced beings. The discussion also touches on the Kali Yuga, historical beliefs in higher intelligences guiding civilization, and the challenge of proving paranormal or UFO-related claims in a scientific framework.


Throughout the conversation, Pannobhasa offers a skeptical and philosophical counterbalance, emphasizing discernment, epistemic humility, and the dangers of uncritical belief, while Brian outlines why these hypotheses continue to intrigue researchers and experiencers alike.


This conversation is not about belief or persuasion, but about thoughtful inquiry, respectful skepticism, and exploring the boundaries of evidence and consciousness.


Part 1 is available at https://old.bitchute.com/video/l6gLs9rM8qIc/


📡 Join the Conversation

Be part of our discussions on alien contact and spiritual evolution. Join our Meetup group:

🔗 https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-et-contact/


🎥 Explore More Content

I encourage you to mirror and share this content for educational and archival purposes.


🔹 Brian's BitChute channel (3,500+ videos): https://old.bitchute.com/brianruhe/

🔹 Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt...

🔹 Brighteon videos & MP3s: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/br...


🙏 Support This Work

Your donations help keep this research alive:

💵 http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

₿ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe


📚 More from Brian Ruhe

🌐 Website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

📘 My books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe

📸 Instagram: / brianaruhe

🐦 Twitter: / brianruhe

📘 Facebook: / brian.ruhe.353

🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/

Keywords
aliensnhipannobhasa
