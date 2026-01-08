Do Non-Human Intelligences Guide Human Evolution Brian Ruhe & Pannobhasa (Part 3)

In this second sitting on Jan. 4, 2026, Brian Ruhe and Pannobhasa continue their careful examination of Brian’s extraterrestrial hypothesis, focusing on the later sections (14–18).





Topics explored include the idea of non-human intelligence and its possible role in human evolution, the concept of “waves of souls,” consciousness beyond the physical body, parallel dimensions, and the limits of human understanding when considering advanced beings. The discussion also touches on the Kali Yuga, historical beliefs in higher intelligences guiding civilization, and the challenge of proving paranormal or UFO-related claims in a scientific framework.





Throughout the conversation, Pannobhasa offers a skeptical and philosophical counterbalance, emphasizing discernment, epistemic humility, and the dangers of uncritical belief, while Brian outlines why these hypotheses continue to intrigue researchers and experiencers alike.





This conversation is not about belief or persuasion, but about thoughtful inquiry, respectful skepticism, and exploring the boundaries of evidence and consciousness.





Part 1 is available at https://old.bitchute.com/video/l6gLs9rM8qIc/





