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heartbreaking Man in need…is
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10 views • October 27, 2021
heartbreaking Man in need…is refused hospital because he has no NA . SEE PASS has…the family is completely panicked and distraught. (unfortunately I don't know where this happened, but Spanish is spoken in the video...meanwhile I already know...this is Mexico ) We stood there and looked at it anyway…”Wir haben es nicht gewusst”
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