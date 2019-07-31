'IN DANGER' Jeffrey Epstein’s life ‘in jeopardy’ as powerful pals ‘don’t want secrets out’ - 1589-9A

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Spencer Kuvin, who represents three of the billionaire perv's sex trafficking accusers, threw doubt on claims the financier attempted suicide. Epstein was found "sprawled on the floor" and "blue in the face" in a New York jail, last Tuesday according to reports.
E-Militia Article: Jeffrey Epstein’s life ‘in jeopardy’ as powerful pals ‘don’t want their secrets out’, victim’s lawyer claims http://ow.ly/zvHv30pfo5B