Randy Skeete Contradicts Ellen White On Artificial Hair, Weave, & Wigs. Christians Wearing Makeup?
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
36 followers
23 views • 4 weeks ago

SDA Pastor, Randy Skeete Contradicts Ellen White On Artificial Hair, Weave & Wigs. Should Christians Wear Makeup.


1 Corinthians 11:15 But if a woman have long hair, it is a glory to her: for her hair is given her for a covering.


Randy Skeete Is Teaching Error. Seventh Day Adventists Deceived By NOT Studying. Elijah & 4th Angel https://youtu.be/NcyvtItAgXg


Hair Is His Glory: No Bald Heads, Fades, Mohawks, & Goatees. Hair Coloring, Wigs, & Weave. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJTfb4mTvBs&t=742s


1 Timothy 2:9 In like manner also, that women adorn themselves in modest apparel, with shamefacedness and sobriety; not with broided hair, or gold, or pearls, or costly array;


1 Peter 3:3 Whose adorning let it not be that outward adorning of plaiting the hair, and of wearing of gold, or of putting on of apparel;


2 Kings 9:30 And when Jehu was come to Jezreel, Jezebel heard of it; and she painted her face, and tired her head, and looked out at a window.


Fashion loads the heads of women with artificial braids and pads, which do not add to their beauty, but give an unnatural shape to the head. The hair is strained and forced into unnatural positions, and it is not possible for the heads of these fashionable ladies to be comfortable. The artificial hair and pads covering the base of the brain, heat and excite the spinal nerves centering in the brain. The head should ever be kept cool. The heat caused by these artificials induces the blood to the brain. The action of the blood upon the lower or animal organs of the brain, causes unnatural activity, tends to recklessness in morals, and the mind and heart is in danger of being corrupted. As the animal organs are excited and strengthened, the moral are enfeebled. The moral and intellectual powers of the mind become servants to the animal.

In consequence of the brain being congested its nerves lose their healthy action, and take on morbid conditions, making it almost impossible to arouse the moral sensibilities. Such lose their power to discern sacred things. The unnatural heat caused by these artificial deformities about the head, induces the blood to the brain, producing congestion, and causing the natural hair to fall off, producing baldness. Thus the natural is sacrificed to the artificial.

Many have lost their reason, and become hopelessly insane, by following this deforming fashion. Yet the slaves to fashion will continue to thus dress their heads, and suffer horrible disease and premature death, rather than be out of fashion. HR October 1, 1871, par. 9 - HR October 1, 1871, par. 11


Keywords
seventh day adventistmakeup in the biblespirit of prophecyellen white2 kingssda sermonsrandy skeete sermonsrandy skeeteellen white on hairartificial hairblack women hairstylesweave hairstylesbraids hairstylesafrican american hairstylesellen white on weaveellen white on braidsjezebel wears makeupchristian hairstyles
