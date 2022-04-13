IGNORING RUSSIAN WARNINGS, BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ESCALATES IN UKRAINE

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
As the Russian deputy foreign minister warns that US and NATO weapons sent to Ukraine to target the Russian military will be attacked, the Biden Administration has called a meeting with the eight largest US weapons manufacturers to see how they can ramp up production for Ukraine. The Biden Administration is moving the US toward direct conflict even as it says it won't put US boots on the ground. Also today, why are media pundits who also work for military contractors not forced to reveal who is paying them?