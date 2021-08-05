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SW4A, Planet X, Angels Procreating and ET's in other Galaxies, f/ Dr. Preston Baily // SPIRITUAL WARFARE
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300 views • August 05, 2021
This is part 1 of a profound and powerful interview on Spiritual Warfare and End Times. SHARE SHARE SHARE!,... In part 1, Dr Bailey discusses the book of Enoch, life in other Galaxies that need to accept Christ Jesus and the return of Planet X very soon. This 3 part series can change the world so please SHARE! v/r Professor Truth
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