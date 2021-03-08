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Intl Red Cross massive cash stash (in Haiti?)
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421 views • March 08, 2021
Ben Fulford posted this in one of his newsletters a couple of years ago. he believed the video was taken in Haiti. It appears to show a storage area with dozens or perhaps hundreds of shipping crates packed with $100 dollar bills. The shipping crates are labeled "ICRC International Committee of the Red Cross". I would estimate there is at least $5million in each crate. If there are 200 crates that would be $1billion. I wonder what it all was for.
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