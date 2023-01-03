Unknown Children of Ukraine

These children were deliberately ignored by our news media for 8 years. Now they are under Russia's protection. Donbass is now part of Russia.If this doesn't touch your heart, then you have lost your soul and belong in Kiev or in DC.

"This is the martyrology of the Donetsk and Lugansk children slain by the Kiev junta. There is the Alley of Angels — the Donbass children who were killed during the conflict — in the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Children must never die! Children of Donbass — Children of War monument was erected in the Donetsk Park of Lenininsky Komsomol on June 1, 2017."

See their stories and let the world know! We outnumber the elites! https://alleyaangelov.ru/en/



