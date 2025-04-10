YOU CLAIM TO BE EXPOSING THE "DEEPSTATE" BUT YOU AVOID TALKING ABOUT THE BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE! THAT MAKES YOU PART OF THE PROBLEM!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad
FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.
.
￼
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1907532494582218856?t=olhGjlZJQ-WIwnVPcikCgw&s=19
Darpa mrna Bioreactor, nanotechnology genetic engineering, 6G IoBnT Projects IOE @Cambridge University, THZ Biosensing, Biobanking as a Service 2030, Genetic ID 2030 https://rumble.com/v6rkedv-409098451.html
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1909431953964576901?t=dq89hdlfFxYm5ef3dx80QA&s=19
nanotechnology in Living Labs, Vaccine nanotechnology, Nanomaterials real-time monitoring, nanotechnology Biosening In 6G - NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE AND CYBERSECURITY https://rumble.com/v6rsxr5-409496801.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910151779012030777?t=k2NYa_Nq9QSZEXFudhB4zg&s=19
SM-102 and Luciferase Biosensors In The Covid-19 "Vaccine" Biocyber interface https://rumble.com/v6rw729-409648833.html
.
Fluorescent Biosensors for In Vivo Monitoring https://search.brave.com/search?q=fluorescent+Biosensors+for+invivo+real-time+monitoring&source=android&summary=1&conversation=170b486590dbbc08c0b518
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910160873030832257?t=HYWnY-dMsYm4w55gTXkJ_Q&s=19
Luciferase mRNA Biosensor https://search.brave.com/search?q=Luciferase+Biosensor+mrna&source=android&summary=1&conversation=497bf2114dd4d9eddd8400
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910227429085376739?t=4WDv7hyuQvjjLuWirjLcpQ&s=19
High-throughput acoustic screening is a method that uses acoustic reporter genes (ARGs) to non-invasively visualize cellular functions inside opaque samples such as living animals.
https://search.brave.com/search?q=High-Throughput+Acoustic+Screening&source=android&summary=1&conversation=f0876394ffe48090211de0
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910232617217151352?t=5gyBkg5_iygIyqy5hRZoCQ&s=19
Visible Light Communication Biosensing https://search.brave.com/search?q=visible+light+communication+intrabody+biosensing&source=web&summary=1&conversation=3922f454114002f1486add
￼
.
Overview- Nanomaterials and Transhumanism- Nanotechnology-based Contamination found under Optical Microscopy
https://unhackableanimal.substack.com/p/part-1-overview-nanomaterials-and?r=1pg98z&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1909698584057966918?t=REO-XPzCKPuSwN8jQqk4lg&s=19
NIH 2015: Remotely and Noninvasively Controlling Genes and Cells in Living Animals https://search.brave.com/search?q=Remotely+and+Noninvasively+Controlling+Genes+and+Cells+in+Living+Animals&source=android&summary=1&conversation=dd8b1a18f1fc08c7326af9
￼
.
‘Radiogenetics’ seeks to remotely control cells and genes
December 15, 2014 Rockefeller University
https://search.brave.com/search?q=%E2%80%98Radiogenetics%E2%80%99+seeks+to+remotely+control+cells+and+genes+December+15%2C+2014&source=android