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124) CRISPR TERRORISM - CoVID trap, a lot of mutations coming [summary]
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225 views • December 20, 2020
Full credits to Paul Cottrell's channel:
Red Line War Room Ep114 (UK Emergency Lockdown Due to New Strain) by Dr. Paul Cottrell: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKxfxrP0Tpg
Other source:
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation | 23/06/2020
A Special Edition of Path Forward with Bill and Melinda Gates
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWQ2DsHWrQE
Recommended to listen to:
Red Line War Room Ep26 (SARS-CoV-2 and Alveolar Type 2 cells) by Dr. Paul Cottrell: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bg_B8SE4yEc
IT AGREES WITH THE CANADIAN LEAK:
Viral! World Lockdown Plan Leaked | October 14, 2020:
https://www.henrymakow.com/2020/10/viral-world-lockdown-plan-leaked.html
Full Text of Permanent World Lockdown Plot! | October 21, 2020: https://www.henrymakow.com/2020/10/full-text-permanent-lockdown-plot.html
Red Line War Room Ep114 (UK Emergency Lockdown Due to New Strain) by Dr. Paul Cottrell: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKxfxrP0Tpg
Other source:
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation | 23/06/2020
A Special Edition of Path Forward with Bill and Melinda Gates
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWQ2DsHWrQE
Recommended to listen to:
Red Line War Room Ep26 (SARS-CoV-2 and Alveolar Type 2 cells) by Dr. Paul Cottrell: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bg_B8SE4yEc
IT AGREES WITH THE CANADIAN LEAK:
Viral! World Lockdown Plan Leaked | October 14, 2020:
https://www.henrymakow.com/2020/10/viral-world-lockdown-plan-leaked.html
Full Text of Permanent World Lockdown Plot! | October 21, 2020: https://www.henrymakow.com/2020/10/full-text-permanent-lockdown-plot.html
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