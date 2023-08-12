And We Know 8.11.2023 P.E.A.D.S. for ALL to SEE! J6, V@X, Initial WAVE FAST! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





August 11, 2023





Well, how you feeling folks? I mean, do you get excited when the MSM is changing, when the Trump haters start realizing what is going on, when the information we have dived into for years is finally making it’s way to the masses? We will see this today… with the J6 revelations, the intel board, this couldn’t get any better … or could it? Let’s dive in.





CBD for for relaxation, stress, sleep and pain. Get 20% off your order. Visit http://cbddistillery.com/ and enter “LT”

——————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

The Trump I Know

http://ttikfilm.com/





Remnant Revolution Tourt

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/





Based Ron Johnson!

https://twitter.com/TheStormRedux/status/1689977508999966723?s=20





Oliver Anthony - Rich Men North Of Richmond https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1019





Kevin Costner on Vegan activism https://t.me/c/1716023008/196550





Hospitals in the USA are dumping patients, still alive and needing medical help, on the streets. And some hospitals are actually being sued by people and it’s being held up by the Supreme Court.. https://t.me/c/1716023008/196621





Steven Sund Exposes Nancy Pelosi’s Role in the Delayed National Guard Response on January 6 https://twitter.com/GenFlynn/status/1689974593803481089?s=20





BREAKING: Newly obtained J6 surveillance video tracks the movements of an FBI informant, Michael Jones embedded in the Proud Boys. https://twitter.com/ImMeme0/status/1689425841136992257?s=20





TRUMP USING THE SAME TIMESTAMP AS I REQUESTED

@1776Tron

to pull up during last sunday show! https://twitter.com/GH17TAFKAG/status/1689380643233280000?s=20





"An independent team of people decided to launch their own camera rocket into space, but something went wrong.... What did it stumble into so dramatically?" https://t.me/darkuniverse09/7701

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v36nw0q-8.11.23-p.e.a.d.s.-for-all-to-see-j6-vx-initial-wave-fast-pray.html