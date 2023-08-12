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And We Know 8.11.2023 P.E.A.D.S. for ALL to SEE! J6, V@X, Initial WAVE FAST! PRAY!
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66 views • August 12, 2023

LT of And We Know


August 11, 2023


Well, how you feeling folks? I mean, do you get excited when the MSM is changing, when the Trump haters start realizing what is going on, when the information we have dived into for years is finally making it’s way to the masses? We will see this today… with the J6 revelations, the intel board, this couldn’t get any better … or could it? Let’s dive in.


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The Trump I Know

http://ttikfilm.com/


Remnant Revolution Tourt

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/


Based Ron Johnson!

https://twitter.com/TheStormRedux/status/1689977508999966723?s=20


Oliver Anthony - Rich Men North Of Richmond https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1019


Kevin Costner on Vegan activism https://t.me/c/1716023008/196550


Hospitals in the USA are dumping patients, still alive and needing medical help, on the streets. And some hospitals are actually being sued by people and it’s being held up by the Supreme Court.. https://t.me/c/1716023008/196621


Steven Sund Exposes Nancy Pelosi’s Role in the Delayed National Guard Response on January 6 https://twitter.com/GenFlynn/status/1689974593803481089?s=20


BREAKING: Newly obtained J6 surveillance video tracks the movements of an FBI informant, Michael Jones embedded in the Proud Boys. https://twitter.com/ImMeme0/status/1689425841136992257?s=20


TRUMP USING THE SAME TIMESTAMP AS I REQUESTED

@1776Tron

to pull up during last sunday show! https://twitter.com/GH17TAFKAG/status/1689380643233280000?s=20


"An independent team of people decided to launch their own camera rocket into space, but something went wrong.... What did it stumble into so dramatically?" https://t.me/darkuniverse09/7701

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