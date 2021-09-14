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Sexual Civil War | Michelle Malkin and Stefan Molyneux
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64 views • September 14, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3930/sexual-civil-war-michelle-malkin-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3930-sexual-civil-war-michelle-malkin-and-stefan-molyneux
After the depravity of Harvey Weinstein was exposed and the floodgates of sexual assault and harassment allegations opened up in the mainstream media - the United States of America finds itself at a dangerous crossroads. Michelle Malkin joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the importance of innocent until proven guilty, how allegations have been weaponized against political opponents and gender conflicts moving forward.
Michelle Malkin is a syndicated columnist, a senior editor at Conservative Review, the host of Michelle Malkin investigates on CRTV, and a New York Times best-selling author – writing six powerful books including her most recent: “Sold Out: How High-Tech Billionaires & Bipartisan Beltway Crapweasels Are Screwing America’s Best & Brightest Workers.”
Website: http://www.michellemalkin.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/michellemalkin
CRTV: http://www.crtv.com
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3930/sexual-civil-war-michelle-malkin-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3930-sexual-civil-war-michelle-malkin-and-stefan-molyneux
After the depravity of Harvey Weinstein was exposed and the floodgates of sexual assault and harassment allegations opened up in the mainstream media - the United States of America finds itself at a dangerous crossroads. Michelle Malkin joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the importance of innocent until proven guilty, how allegations have been weaponized against political opponents and gender conflicts moving forward.
Michelle Malkin is a syndicated columnist, a senior editor at Conservative Review, the host of Michelle Malkin investigates on CRTV, and a New York Times best-selling author – writing six powerful books including her most recent: “Sold Out: How High-Tech Billionaires & Bipartisan Beltway Crapweasels Are Screwing America’s Best & Brightest Workers.”
Website: http://www.michellemalkin.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/michellemalkin
CRTV: http://www.crtv.com
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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