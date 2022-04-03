There was a child who was beaten to death by a bunch of senior high school students. His father cried and said: “I have protected my nation for fifteen years and I only have one child.”

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The Netizens wrote: “a junior high school student was beaten to death by about six or seven senior high school students in Suzhou, Anhui.”
His father cried and said: “I have protected my nation for fifteen years, I only have one child.” There was a violence issue that happened in a junior high school in Suzhou, Anhui. There were about six senior high school students who beat a junior school student, then his son was beaten to death. The school didn’t get the parental consent and put his child’s body into the crematorium. His parents can’t even see their son for the last time.
Why do people have to be under the banner of working for the CCP to redress their grievances? The people in the communist China don’t have any justice.