Control of Your Mind or You’re Mind Controlled: We have the power to choose

Mind your head! Mind the gap! Mind on the job! It’s time to interact.

Interact with heaven or be left in hell.

Interact with the light of truth or be left in the darkest deceits.

Interact with logic or be overrun with fear.

What we fear is what we get!

{Proverbs 9:10: The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom: and the

knowledge of the holy is understanding}

Fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.

Get the fear of the Lord & the Lord you will get.

Fear doing the right thing & the right thing will get done.

Fear the Love of your Loved ones & their Love will grow.

Fear good health & healthy you will be.

Fear GOD’s Dominion & his Dominion will reign.

Fear GOD’s grace & compassion & a beautiful world it will be.

Fear GOD’s wisdom & GOD’s wisdom can be our new system.