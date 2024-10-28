Nick Fuentes: The bad news is the system is crumbling. The good news is the system is crumbling.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nick Fuentes (@NickJFuentes): Strategic Patience:
There is no political solution at the moment. Getting arrested at a riot isn't a solution.
The only thing to do is play the long game. Get your money and skills up, connections and network set, family, and wait for an opening.
The bad news is the system is crumbling. The good news is the system is crumbling.
