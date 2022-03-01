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Sound Doctrine... or Lies?
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11 views • March 01, 2022
The sound doctrine we must abide in and obey is the teachings of Jesus. The teachings of Jesus are what is most universally rejected by secular people as well as professing Christians. Since the beginning, Jesus was hated by almost everyone for speaking the truth... Do you obey the truth He spoke or reject like the rest of the world?
For more info about what Jesus REALLY taught: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
For more info about what Jesus REALLY taught: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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