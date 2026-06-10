Still Going: Visual confirmation of the moment an Iranian missile struck the U.S. Fifth Fleet Base in Bahrain

Visual confirmation of the moment an Iranian missile struck the U.S. Fifth Fleet Base in Bahrain.

Since last video, here's the latest updates, last lines are from an hour or less. It's daylight there, Wednesday:

Adding fresh news:

NEW: IRANIAN BALLISTIC MISSILE LAUNCH FROM ISFAHAN.

BREAKING: FARS NEWS AGENCY CONFIRMED IRGC TARGETED AL-AZRAQ US AIR BASE IN JORDAN.

BREAKING: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announces a drone attack on Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

BREAKING: Sirens are sounding in Kuwait.

⚡️ — NEW: Iran strikes US F-35 hangar in Jordan with Kheibar Shekan long-range solid-fuel ballistic missiles, a knowledgeable military source tells Fars News Agency.​​​​​​​​​​​​

INTEL SLAVA — SITUATION BRIEF 5:25 AM



➡️ The conflict has gone fully regional overnight. US struck 20 sites across Iran. Iran responded with strikes on US military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan.



➡️ Impact at US Navy base in Bahrain confirmed on footage. Kuwait sirens active.



➡️ Both sides significantly intensified their exchange of fire over the past 24 hours.



— Intel Slava Analysis

NOW: Violent Explosion Sound Were Heard In Manama, Bahrain.

NOW: Several powerful explosions were heard in the Sitrah area, which includes the Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

@Intel Slava