Keith Neumeyer: We Won't Meet Silver Demand At Current Price

Silver is now back in positive territory on the year, as a late year rally has left the price up by 30 cents in 2023. But that's done little to address the longer term implications in the market, where we've seen a deficit for the past few years, and the supply and demand dynamics show that's expected to continue. And in today's show, Keith Neumeyer of First Majestic Silver talks about the conditions in the market, and explains why the current silver price simply won't supply the demand that the market is calling for. He also talks about the conditions that will need to occur in the market for the deficit to even begin to be addressed. And Keith also offers an update on First Majestic Silver, their progress in 2023 and also their plans in 2024.



