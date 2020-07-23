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Ο Σιωνισμός όπως τον έζησε ένας εβραίος.
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616 views • July 23, 2020
Άκρως ενδιαφέρουσα ομιλία του συναγωνιστή Κωσταντίνου στις 20.07.2020 η οποία αφιερώθηκε πλήρως σε ομιλία του Benjamin Friedmann για τον επερχόμενο τρίτο παγκόσμιο πόλεμο, απο το μακρινό 1961.Ποιός ήταν ο Benjamin Friedmann; εξηγείται αναλυτικά στην παρουσίαση του συναγωνιστή.
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