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Trump in Dark as USA targets Russia Power Grid with cyber attack
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251 views • January 25, 2021
NYT: Cyber warfare between U.S. and Russia escalates as Washington targets power grids
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9aDarUz1qE
CBS News Published on Jun 17, 2019
A report in The New York Times says the U.S. is escalating its cyber responses to Russia by targeting its power grid.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Trump U.S. Military Has Been Given Total Authorization
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9aDarUz1qE
CBS News Published on Jun 17, 2019
A report in The New York Times says the U.S. is escalating its cyber responses to Russia by targeting its power grid.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Trump U.S. Military Has Been Given Total Authorization
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