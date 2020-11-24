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I Bought a Voting Machine Online … Then Hacked It. Symantec
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14 views • November 24, 2020
OUTLAW ELECTRONIC VOTING AND TABULATION, NOW!
"To demonstrate how vulnerable some of our digital election infrastructure really is, we bought two voting machines from an online auction site for less than $200. They were last used in State and Federal elections in 2012 and 2013. What vulnerabilities will we find?
Elections are under assault across the globe, as we continually see in the news. Well-resourced malicious cyber actors have tampered with our elections, whether it’s hacking voting machines or waging information warfare through social media."
"To demonstrate how vulnerable some of our digital election infrastructure really is, we bought two voting machines from an online auction site for less than $200. They were last used in State and Federal elections in 2012 and 2013. What vulnerabilities will we find?
Elections are under assault across the globe, as we continually see in the news. Well-resourced malicious cyber actors have tampered with our elections, whether it’s hacking voting machines or waging information warfare through social media."
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