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Inspector General Report: What You Need To Know!
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38 views • September 24, 2020
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The Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s highly anticipated report on the FBI’s Hillary Clinton email investigation was recently released. Stefan Molyneux breaks down some of the interesting details and what you ultimately need to know about law and order in the United States.
Includes: Justice Department, Clinton-mails investigation, Former FBI Director James Comey, Inspector General Michael Horowitz, disgraces FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, the Donald Trump-Russia investigations, Robert Mueller, Barack Obama and much much more!
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/hillary-clinton-should-have-been-prosecuted/
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/06/inspector-general-report-reveals-fbi-bias-in-clinton-email-investigation/
https://www.mediaite.com/online/doj-ig-reveals-james-comey-used-a-personal-email-to-conduct-fbi-business/
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/06/15/fbi-agent-after-interviewing-clintons-it-staffer-he-lied-his-ass-off/
https://lastmenandovermen.com/2018/06/15/the-500-plus-page-ig-report-was-out-yesterday-short-take-hillary-got-screwed/
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2018/06/14/ig-report-fbi-refers-five-agents-for-disciplinary-action-oh-and-bureau-employe-n2490805
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
The Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s highly anticipated report on the FBI’s Hillary Clinton email investigation was recently released. Stefan Molyneux breaks down some of the interesting details and what you ultimately need to know about law and order in the United States.
Includes: Justice Department, Clinton-mails investigation, Former FBI Director James Comey, Inspector General Michael Horowitz, disgraces FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, the Donald Trump-Russia investigations, Robert Mueller, Barack Obama and much much more!
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/hillary-clinton-should-have-been-prosecuted/
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/06/inspector-general-report-reveals-fbi-bias-in-clinton-email-investigation/
https://www.mediaite.com/online/doj-ig-reveals-james-comey-used-a-personal-email-to-conduct-fbi-business/
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/06/15/fbi-agent-after-interviewing-clintons-it-staffer-he-lied-his-ass-off/
https://lastmenandovermen.com/2018/06/15/the-500-plus-page-ig-report-was-out-yesterday-short-take-hillary-got-screwed/
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2018/06/14/ig-report-fbi-refers-five-agents-for-disciplinary-action-oh-and-bureau-employe-n2490805
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