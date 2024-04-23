The Tennessee Senate passes a bill prohibiting vaccines in food
The Senate of Tennessee has passed House Bill 1894, which requires that food containing any kind of vaccine or vaccine substances has to be classified as a drug, and be labelled as such. mRNA changes our DNA. We have no idea of its consequences for …
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.