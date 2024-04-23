Create New Account
The Tennessee Senate passes a bill prohibiting vaccines in food
Puretrauma357
The Tennessee Senate passes a bill prohibiting vaccines in food
The Senate of Tennessee has passed House Bill 1894, which requires that food containing any kind of vaccine or vaccine substances has to be classified as a drug, and be labelled as such. mRNA changes our DNA. We have no idea of its consequences for …

