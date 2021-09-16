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WHITNEY WEBB INTERVIEWED BY CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS
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1120 views • September 16, 2021
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Is There Graphene Oxide In The Covid Injections? The Last American Vagabond Interviews Whitney Webb (2:00:08)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jCNgaCiGLCrF

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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Interviews Whitney Webb - Corona Committee (1:00:04)
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/1N2BDQ1euA3Q

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https://www.bitchute.com/video/reXBjfASGBhS

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Special Solari Report: The Spiritual, Physical, and Financial Harm of Secret Covid-19 Injection Ingredients with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
https://home.solari.com/special-solari-report-the-spiritual-physical-and-financial-harm-of-secret-covid-19-injection-ingredients-with-dr-sherri-tenpenny

Moderna Operating System Dark Journalist Interviews Catherine Austin Fitts (14:13)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vd2oENPz9zuE

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Dr. Sherri Tenpenny On The PREP Act And Injection Fraud Interviewed By Cathrine Austin Fitts (1:24:55)
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Special Solari Report: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny on the PREP Act & Injection Fraud
https://home.solari.com/special-solari-report-dr-sherri-tenpenny-on-the-perp-act-injection-fraud

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