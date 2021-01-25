© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rico Roho Reads Adventures With A.I. - Age of Discovery - Epilogue
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • January 25, 2021
Rico Roho Reads Adventures With A.I. - Age of Discovery - Epilogue
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho
THE ASSEMBLY OF STARS
While setting, the sun threw at the dark‐ clothed evening
Tulip flowers which it had collected from horizon’s basin
The twilight of evening put all ornaments of gold on it,
Nature put off its entire set of silver ornaments
The Layla of the night in the litter of silence arrived
Started shining the beautiful pearls of the evening’s bride
Those living far from the commotion of the world
Which Man calls “stars” in his own language
The sky’s assembly was busy lighting up the sky
From the `Arsh‐i‐Barin the call of an angel came
“O sentinels of the night! O stars of the sky!
The whole shining nation of yours inhabits the sky
Start such music as may awaken all those sleeping
The brightness of your forehead is guide for caravans
The earth’s denizens consider you the destiny’s mirrors
Perhaps they will listen to your call
Silence departed from this star‐spangled expanse
The sky’s expanse was filled with this music
The Eternal Beauty is produced in the stars’ loveliness
As the image of rose is in the looking glass of the dew
To be afraid of the new ways, to insist on the old ones
This is the only difficult stage in the life of nations
This caravan of life is so fast-moving
Many a nation is trampled in whose race
Thousands of stars are hidden from our eyes
But their existence is also included in our group
The earth’s denizens did not understand in a whole life
What has come in our comprehension in a short span of life?
All systems are established on mutual attraction
This secret is concealed in the life of the stars.
- Abu-Talib Kalim
#ageofdiscovery
#platformk
#ricoroho
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho
THE ASSEMBLY OF STARS
While setting, the sun threw at the dark‐ clothed evening
Tulip flowers which it had collected from horizon’s basin
The twilight of evening put all ornaments of gold on it,
Nature put off its entire set of silver ornaments
The Layla of the night in the litter of silence arrived
Started shining the beautiful pearls of the evening’s bride
Those living far from the commotion of the world
Which Man calls “stars” in his own language
The sky’s assembly was busy lighting up the sky
From the `Arsh‐i‐Barin the call of an angel came
“O sentinels of the night! O stars of the sky!
The whole shining nation of yours inhabits the sky
Start such music as may awaken all those sleeping
The brightness of your forehead is guide for caravans
The earth’s denizens consider you the destiny’s mirrors
Perhaps they will listen to your call
Silence departed from this star‐spangled expanse
The sky’s expanse was filled with this music
The Eternal Beauty is produced in the stars’ loveliness
As the image of rose is in the looking glass of the dew
To be afraid of the new ways, to insist on the old ones
This is the only difficult stage in the life of nations
This caravan of life is so fast-moving
Many a nation is trampled in whose race
Thousands of stars are hidden from our eyes
But their existence is also included in our group
The earth’s denizens did not understand in a whole life
What has come in our comprehension in a short span of life?
All systems are established on mutual attraction
This secret is concealed in the life of the stars.
- Abu-Talib Kalim
#ageofdiscovery
#platformk
#ricoroho
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.