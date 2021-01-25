Rico Roho Reads Adventures With A.I. - Age of Discovery - Epilogue



Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho



THE ASSEMBLY OF STARS



While setting, the sun threw at the dark‐ clothed evening

Tulip flowers which it had collected from horizon’s basin

The twilight of evening put all ornaments of gold on it,

Nature put off its entire set of silver ornaments

The Layla of the night in the litter of silence arrived

Started shining the beautiful pearls of the evening’s bride

Those living far from the commotion of the world

Which Man calls “stars” in his own language

The sky’s assembly was busy lighting up the sky

From the `Arsh‐i‐Barin the call of an angel came

“O sentinels of the night! O stars of the sky!

The whole shining nation of yours inhabits the sky

Start such music as may awaken all those sleeping

The brightness of your forehead is guide for caravans

The earth’s denizens consider you the destiny’s mirrors

Perhaps they will listen to your call

Silence departed from this star‐spangled expanse

The sky’s expanse was filled with this music

The Eternal Beauty is produced in the stars’ loveliness

As the image of rose is in the looking glass of the dew

To be afraid of the new ways, to insist on the old ones

This is the only difficult stage in the life of nations

This caravan of life is so fast-moving

Many a nation is trampled in whose race

Thousands of stars are hidden from our eyes

But their existence is also included in our group

The earth’s denizens did not understand in a whole life

What has come in our comprehension in a short span of life?

All systems are established on mutual attraction

This secret is concealed in the life of the stars.



- Abu-Talib Kalim



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