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Global Alert News - #264 - Dane Wigington
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121 views • August 30, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org ~ One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday August 29, 2020.
News covering the microwave manipulation of last weeks' category 4 hurricane that hit The Gulf coast. Also how the covid19 Trojan Horse is the excuse for global shut-down and control. Plus, Siberian methane releases, 5-G microwave + weather weapon.
News covering the microwave manipulation of last weeks' category 4 hurricane that hit The Gulf coast. Also how the covid19 Trojan Horse is the excuse for global shut-down and control. Plus, Siberian methane releases, 5-G microwave + weather weapon.
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