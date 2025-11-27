Alastair Crooke: US move to steal Venezuela’s oil is to avert its own FINANCIAL CRISIS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"The US needs collateral to underpin all of these liabilities on their bank sheets. And so they need resources. They need the oil of Venezuela, they need the Arctic, they need the Middle Eastern resources partly, just to reinforce, because when you get to the end of your leverage, you can’t give more credit until you get more assets on your balance sheet."
Alastair Crooke, the former Middle East Advisor to the EU Foreign Policy Chief, on Going Underground.
Source @RT
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!