Alastair Crooke: US move to steal Venezuela’s oil is to avert its own FINANCIAL CRISIS

"The US needs collateral to underpin all of these liabilities on their bank sheets. And so they need resources. They need the oil of Venezuela, they need the Arctic, they need the Middle Eastern resources partly, just to reinforce, because when you get to the end of your leverage, you can’t give more credit until you get more assets on your balance sheet."



Alastair Crooke, the former Middle East Advisor to the EU Foreign Policy Chief, on Going Underground.

Source @RT

