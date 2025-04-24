5 Warnings President Trump Should Know 04/24/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Those in Government doesn’t necessarily know Bible Prophecy. Today Pastor Stan shares 5 Warnings that God has given to his Prophets in order to Protect America, and as President Trump is the head of our Nation, we really hope he hears this message today!
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
00:00Intro
03:03Don’t Anger the Russians
08:16Don’t Split Israel
10:11Catastrophe Hits America
16:50Stop Evil Media
17:40Keep Enemies Closer
19:29Shut Down Deep State
25:41King James Bible