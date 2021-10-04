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Άρης Μουσιώνης: Αυτή τη στιγμή ζούμε μέρες Ναζισμού...
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204 views • October 04, 2021
Ο Άρης Μουσιώνης. ένας γιατρός με μεγάλη καταξίωση και ουσιαστική πολιτική παιδεία. Ο λόγος του καυστικός, η προοπτική του ιδιαίτερη. Ήταν βουλευτής επί ΠΑΣΟΚ, αλλά παραιτήθηκε γιατί άνθρωπος που δεν πηγαίνει κόντρα στις αρχές του.
Terry Hatziieremias - Podcast Eleftheros
Terry Hatziieremias - Podcast Eleftheros
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