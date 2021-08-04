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Rand Paul Calls NIH Director “Stupid” After Call To Wear Masks At Home
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60 views • August 04, 2021
Published 1 min ago on 4 August, 2021
Steve Watson
Courtesy of Summit News
EXCERPT:
"Senator Rand Paul denounced “stupid” comments made on CNN by National Institutes of Health director Dr. Francis Collins, after the direct underling of Anthony Fauci declared that parents with children under the age of 12 should wear face masks INSIDE their own homes."
https://summit.news/2021/08/04/video-rand-paul-calls-nih-director-stupid-after-call-to-wear-masks-at-home/
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Summit News, Steve Watson are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
Steve Watson
Courtesy of Summit News
EXCERPT:
"Senator Rand Paul denounced “stupid” comments made on CNN by National Institutes of Health director Dr. Francis Collins, after the direct underling of Anthony Fauci declared that parents with children under the age of 12 should wear face masks INSIDE their own homes."
https://summit.news/2021/08/04/video-rand-paul-calls-nih-director-stupid-after-call-to-wear-masks-at-home/
🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Summit News, Steve Watson are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
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