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COVID 19 STRIPBOEK UIT 2012 NL
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130 views • February 22, 2021
Er is een stripboek aan het licht gekomen dat de hele
Covid 19-pandemie, inclusief een wereldwijde lockdown,
al in 2012 nauwkeurig heeft voorspeld -
maar wie is de auteur?
Covid 19-pandemie, inclusief een wereldwijde lockdown,
al in 2012 nauwkeurig heeft voorspeld -
maar wie is de auteur?
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