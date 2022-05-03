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Corona Investigative Committee - Session 100: Last Stop: Justice
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418 views • May 03, 2022
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-100-ENG-Odysee1:f
Participants:
Prof. Ulrike Kämmerer (Human Biologist and Immunologist)
Jimmy Gerum (Activist and critic of the German Public Broadcasting Service)
Joel Skousen (Founder and Chief Editor of World Affairs Brief)
Martin Armstrong (Economist)
Topic excerpt:
▫️Why SARS-Cov-2 “vaccinated” people can test HIV+.
▫️Juridical steps against German public broadcasting and how to defend against false reporting/censorship
▫️The influence of the City of London
▫️The role of the Deep State during the plandemic
▫️The impact of negative interest rates
▫️Reasons for the Provocation of the Ukraine Crisis
Participants:
Prof. Ulrike Kämmerer (Human Biologist and Immunologist)
Jimmy Gerum (Activist and critic of the German Public Broadcasting Service)
Joel Skousen (Founder and Chief Editor of World Affairs Brief)
Martin Armstrong (Economist)
Topic excerpt:
▫️Why SARS-Cov-2 “vaccinated” people can test HIV+.
▫️Juridical steps against German public broadcasting and how to defend against false reporting/censorship
▫️The influence of the City of London
▫️The role of the Deep State during the plandemic
▫️The impact of negative interest rates
▫️Reasons for the Provocation of the Ukraine Crisis
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