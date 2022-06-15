Moloch Splits Israel & Destroys Food

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club. June 14, 2022.
Jun 14, 2022 Today we see how the Biden Administration takes a major step to roll back Trump's Jerusalem Embassy move. A U.S. Department Official will also discuss Israeli-Palestinian relations and U.S. support for a two-state solution. This means America will have a hand in splitting Israel. Pastor Stan also shares how 65 Food Plants have been destroyed in the last year. How can that be? Well he gives the answer in today's video. 00:00 America is Splitting Israel
06:18 Headlines given to Leslie Johnson
08:19 Headlines given to Chris Reed
09:45 USA Based Food Plants Destroyed
12:28 What were the Causes?
14:06 Scalar Wave Technology
21:20 Russia has Scalar Wave Weapons
23:50 Russia’s Secret Weapon Video Clip
28:51 Russia Bundle at WatchProphecyClub.com
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdSKi09PzBA