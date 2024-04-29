Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TKTV - 07 - Verschwörungen - Pharmakeia | Diskurs (Deutsch)
channel image
toKnowTV
5 Subscribers
2 views
Published Yesterday

Das Wort "Pharmakeia" stammt aus dem antiken Griechisch und ist verwandt mit dem Begriff "pharmakon", was sowohl "Heilmittel" als auch "Gift" bedeuten kann. Es bezieht sich auf die Verwendung von Substanzen für medizinische Zwecke sowie auf magische oder rituelle Praktiken, die mit dem Gebrauch von Arzneimitteln verbunden sind.

TIMESTAMP / ZEITSTEMPEL
0:10 Pharmakeia
0:14 Etymologie Pharmakeia
2:33 in der Bibel
12:17 Drogen
15:29 Impfung
16:43 Nebenwirkungen von Medikamenten & Arzneimittel
27:02 Ursache
Keywords
pharmapharmakeiapharmacy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket