TKTV - 07 - Verschwörungen - Pharmakeia | Diskurs (Deutsch)

Das Wort "Pharmakeia" stammt aus dem antiken Griechisch und ist verwandt mit dem Begriff "pharmakon", was sowohl "Heilmittel" als auch "Gift" bedeuten kann. Es bezieht sich auf die Verwendung von Substanzen für medizinische Zwecke sowie auf magische oder rituelle Praktiken, die mit dem Gebrauch von Arzneimitteln verbunden sind.
