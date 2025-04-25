Is Trump's Panama Canal purchase is just another Blackrock and Israel Occupation?

JD Sharp joins Stew to discuss Trump's purchase of the Panama Canal and Greenland - are they just more Blackrock and Israel aquisitions?





Watch this new show NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Western civilization has been infected by a parasitic invasion of foreign ideals and values that have been

introduced into our culture by strange and morally degenerate people whose goal is world domination. We

have been OCCUPIED. Watch the film NOW! https://stewpeters.com/occupied/





Become an SPN subscriber to gain access to exclusive content and unlock premiere benefits, including

personal interactions with Stew, VIP event tickets, and live giveaways. Celebrate Stew's Birthday

Month with $31 Off! �� It’s the perfect time to celebrate and support our Bullhorn! Get $31 off your

annual subscription to his Locals community —regularly $90, now only $59 for your first year!

Hurry, this offer is only available for a limited time. Let’s celebrate together ����

https://stewpeters.locals.com/support/promo/BIRTHDAY





Check out the Stew Peters Store for all things Stew Crew merchandise and more! https://spnstore.com/





These loyal and courageous sponsors chose to stand with us despite the cancel culture backlash.

Support their bravery below:





Cortez Wealth Management makes financial planning for you and your family. Find out how you can rely

on this America First financial advisory and get your retirement plan today by calling 813-448-3446 or by

visiting https://cortezwm.com





More and more people are struggling with low energy, brain fog, joint pain, and other chronic ailments.:

Experience real relief in just 5 days—join Stew in the 555 Challenge and see what’s possible! Visit

http://My555Challenge.com to get started today!





Where is your money going? The IRS wants you to feel powerless, but there is a way out of this tyranny.

No law requires 99% of Americans to file and pay income tax. Go to

https://freedomlawschool.org/stew to learn more from Freedom Law School.





Red light therapy is scientifically proven to prevent and beat cancer, autoimmune disease, thyroid

disease, arthritis, dementia, and tinnitus while achieving great results with weight loss, wrinkles, acne,

and stem cell regeneration. Watch medical journalist Jonathan Otto's free training and get the best at-

home red light therapy devices at the lowest prices. Go to: https://myredlight.com and use the promo

code “STEW10” for an additional 10% off your order!





Unlock your full digestive potential with MassZymes from Bioptimizers! Go to

http://bioptimizers.com/stewpeters and enter coupon code STEWPETERS at checkout to get 10% off

your order!





��️ Protect Your Family with Zelenko’s Medical Kit ��️Now available for purchase! This all-in-one kit

includes vital medications like Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Other Essential Medications. Get

Your Zelenko Medical Kit Now: https://zstackprotocol.com and use promo code "SPN" for $48 off and

free shipping!





In December 2024, international cybersecurity agencies revealed a considerable threat: Salt Typhoon.

Was your private information compromised? Learn how to protect yourself and your family by exiting

big telecom. Join the above phone webinar: The Future of Cell Service at https://above.sh/cell. Then

make sure you come back and shop for products to protect you! https://abovephone.com/stewpeters/

.

Don’t miss your chance to own this one-of-a-kind Holocaust encyclopedia. You can get yours by

visiting http://holocaustencyclopedia.com/ or at https://armreg.co.uk/product/holocaust-

encyclopedia/ using promo code “stewlikesbooks” for 15% off your order.





Preserve heart health and be the best version of yourself with Cardio Miracle by checking

out: http://HighPowerHeart.com.





NO FILTERS: Clean up your AIR with these high-quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from

shedding: http://airwaterhealing.com/ Promo code “STEW”





Boost your health by going to http://fieldofgreens.com. Use code STEW to get 20% off your first order!

You will feel the difference.





Stay up to date with Stew by following him on all socials!

Locals: https://stewpeters.locals.com/

X: https://twitter.com/realstewpeters

Telegram: https://t.me/stewpeters

Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/realstewpeters

Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@RealStewPeters





Show less