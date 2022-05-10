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USA Globalists Plan To Turn American Sovereignty Over To WHO
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2318 views • May 10, 2022
The Globalist war against the American people takes another step on May 22nd through the 28th They hope to use the WHO to get around the Constitution.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
1) War Room - Michele Bachmann joins War Room to discuss the World Health Organization
https://americasvoice.news/video/Osqf0Bpudc7LxVS/
2) War Room - James Roguski joins War Room to reflect on the World Health Organization
https://americasvoice.news/video/P3mxsEfuBX1hiV9/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
1) War Room - Michele Bachmann joins War Room to discuss the World Health Organization
https://americasvoice.news/video/Osqf0Bpudc7LxVS/
2) War Room - James Roguski joins War Room to reflect on the World Health Organization
https://americasvoice.news/video/P3mxsEfuBX1hiV9/
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