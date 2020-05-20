Vaxxed, le film complet • VO and VF

Presentation:Dr. Andrew Wakefield's film VAXXED breaks the silence on immunization violence against children.Removed from the Tribeca Film Festival's 2016 programme due to protests, among others, from the scientific community, Vaxxed was due to be screened in the European Parliament in February 2017, by French MP Michèle Rivas, but protests from British MP she have again led to the cancellation of this screening. It was discreetly screened at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, and is widely distributed in the United States, Europe and China.My comment :To take so much trouble to prevent the release of a documentary is to give it all the credit it needs.People are grown-up people, let them make up their own minds. As for vaccination, it should be a personal choice.****************************Présentation :Le film VAXXED du Dr. Andrew Wakefield brise le silence sur la violence vaccinale faite aux enfants.Supprimé de la programmation du Festival du film de Tribeca en 2016 en raison de protestations, entre autres, de la communauté scientifique, Vaxxed devait être diffusé au parlement européen en février 2017, par la députée française Michèle Rivas, mais les protestations des députés britanniques ont là aussi conduit à l'annulation de cette projection. Il a été discrètement projeté au festival de Cannes de 2017, et connaît une large diffusion aux États-Unis, en Europe, et en Chine.Mon commentaire :Se donner autant de peine pour empêcher la diffusion d’un documentaire, c’est au contraire lui donner tout le crédit possible dont il a besoin.Les gens sont des grandes personnes, qu’on leur laisse la possibilité de se faire leur propre opinion. Quant à la vaccination, elle devrait relever d'un choix personnel.Mon blogue :