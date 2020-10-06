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Tucker Carlson October 6, 2020
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85 views • October 07, 2020
Mask mandates are equivalent to Pavlovian obedience training.
Tucker’s comment about the CIA working independently from the President is ludicrous. They’ve been doing that since their inception. I can refer you to Arthur Krock’s New York Times article of October 3, 1963 where it states:
One reporter in this category is Richard Starnes of the Scripps-Howard newspapers. Today, under a Saigon dateline, he related that, "according to a high United States source here, twice the C.I.A. flatly refused to carry out instructions from Ambassador Henry Cabot Lodge . . . [and] in one instance frustrated a plan of action Mr. Lodge brought from Washington because the agency disagreed with it."
In other words the CIA was disregarding orders from President Kennedy. http://www.maebrussell.com/Military/CIA%20War%20in%20Vietnam.html
Tucker’s comment about the CIA working independently from the President is ludicrous. They’ve been doing that since their inception. I can refer you to Arthur Krock’s New York Times article of October 3, 1963 where it states:
One reporter in this category is Richard Starnes of the Scripps-Howard newspapers. Today, under a Saigon dateline, he related that, "according to a high United States source here, twice the C.I.A. flatly refused to carry out instructions from Ambassador Henry Cabot Lodge . . . [and] in one instance frustrated a plan of action Mr. Lodge brought from Washington because the agency disagreed with it."
In other words the CIA was disregarding orders from President Kennedy. http://www.maebrussell.com/Military/CIA%20War%20in%20Vietnam.html
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