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Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich interviews Scientist Dr. Byram Bridle
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225 views • October 04, 2021
(Oct 1, 2021) ‘Session 72’ of the Corona Investigative Committee. German Lawyers Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer, along with Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg interview Dr. Byram Bridle (associate professor of viral immunology at the University of Guelph in Canada). If you don't recall, this is the same scientist who three or four months ago was mercilessly attacked from every possible angle, after he gave a five minute radio interview, where he merely suggested that there "may" be a link between the COVID shot and heart inflammation in young males. The backlash against him was completely insane!
Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen
Session 72: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzTWmY_XjOQ
Here's Dr. Byram Bridle's original press briefing (since wiped from YouTube): https://www.brighteon.com/95385145-c321-4e0d-a146-669932a73786
Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen
Session 72: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzTWmY_XjOQ
Here's Dr. Byram Bridle's original press briefing (since wiped from YouTube): https://www.brighteon.com/95385145-c321-4e0d-a146-669932a73786
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