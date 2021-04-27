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4.27.21Scott McKay "Patriot Streetfighter's" Constitution Class 4 W/ Mr Constitution Douglas V Gibbs
The Patriot Streetfighter
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202 views • April 29, 2021
Week #4... Constitution Class with Expert Teacher Douglas V Gibbs.

Follow Douglas @ LINKS AT BOTTOM...

FOR CURRENT/ACTIVE YT CHANNEL GO TO ScottMcKay.us AND CLICK YOUTUBE ICON FOR THE NEXT LIVESTREAM EVENT...

The Patriot Streetfighter Tour is now in motion and we've been invited to bring the Patriot Streetfighter Tour into the Resurrection Tour mix with 84 stops around the nation over 4 months beginning Mid-May. I've agreed to take our separate brand across the country to engage all the Patriot Streetfighters and raise the army 10-20 fold.

All will be dependent on fundraising since no tickets are being sold. Any of those who want to participate can donate at ScottMcKay.us or PatriotsRiseUp.com. It is very IMPORTANT to stipulate if your donation is to go toward the Tour as I am fully funding and controlling the PSF brand and message.

This operation has survived on the donations of our PSF army and for I am try grateful. You have ALLOWED me to continue this fight. The Tour is a whole separate animal. If there is demand for a whole tour or just a partial tour, that will determine what we can do.

Wrapped Tour Bus will cost approx. 150K. Security is the most significant cost, the level I being advised to have. That will be double the bus expense for the 4 month period of time. SO... Let's see what we can do.

BEWARE OF YOUTUBE FRAUDSTERS!! MIMICKING THIS CHANNEL AND THE PSF REVOLUTION. PAY ATTENTION... PSF 9 & 10 are fraudster channels and are NOT me.

Patriot Streetfighter 11 is again the new PRIMARY Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB46EsR6Utb8L-4GtCpZT2Q

Patriot Streetfighter 12 is the NEW BACKUP Channel. SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE!!!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN3d4-Irkk8KTofS-kB0CTw

MEDIA REQUESTS ONLY - ALL OTHER EMAILS DELETED IMMEDIATELY: [email protected]

The Patriot Streetfighter Information Warfare Platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events.

Donate to the Patriot Streetfighter Mission:
https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup

IMPORTANT.... I have setup a telegram channel and chat group, setup telegram (https://telegram.org/) on your device, and follow my updates here:
https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter for the BROADCAST CHANNEL https://t.me/patriotstreetfighters for GROUP CHAT CHANNEL

Connect with all my social media by going to:
http://patriotsriseup.com where you can also access
patriotstreetfighter.com for fun Patriot Streetfighter gear...

Rumble (PRIMARY) https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay

Bitchute https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio

"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show: Mondays 8-10pm EST
http://revolution.radio/
in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B)
Call-in listeners 641-793-7038

Tunein Radio is a good option if the web servers or phones are jammed
https://tunein.com/radio/Revolution-Radio-Studio-B-s198602/
Or use the app for Android or Apple
Search for Revolution Radio and select Studio B

The Plan To Save The World by Joe M
https://rumble.com/vbd957-q-the-plan-to-save-the-world-1080p60.html

The video that launched Patriot Streetfighter
https://rumble.com/vbh5jn-11.12.20-update-2-military-2020-election-sting-operation-leading-to-trump-2.html

DOUGLAS V GIBBS
Douglas V. Gibbs is a Radio Host, Author, Public Speaker, and outspoken proponent for the spread of constitutional literacy and patriotic advocacy. As President of the Constitution Association, fellow of the American Freedom Alliance, a Sentinel for the Heritage Foundation, and an Instructor on the United States Constitution, his activism has led to television appearances (including Fox News), as well as interviews on various smaller television and radio outlets. Doug is an award winning blogger and free lance newspaper columnist whose articles appear in both print, and online. Doug is a family man, married 36 years to his high school sweetheart, the father of two and has seven grandchildren. Doug is a proud United States Navy veteran.

Fellow, American Freedom Alliance
President, Constitution Association
Sentinel, Heritage Foundation
Senate District 28 Director, California Republican Assembly
Radio Host, KMET 1490-AM
Author
www.douglasvgibbs.com
www.politicalpistachio.com
www.constitutionassociation.com
www.constitutioneducation.net
Keywords
scottmckaythetippingpointradiopatriotstreetfighterthetippingpoint
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy