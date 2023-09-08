X22 Report - Bix Weir - We Have The Gold, Taiwan Is Run By The [DS], The Good Guys Are Winning

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
Bix begins the conversation talking about bank failures, this is not
just a hiccup, this is much larger, more banks are going to fail. The
good guys have been preparing for the destruction of the [CB] system for
a long time, the new system will be gold and silver, just like it says
in the constitution. In the end all secrets will be revealed.
