Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 Report - Bix Weir - We Have The Gold, Taiwan Is Run By The [DS], The Good Guys Are Winning
channel image
X22 Report
30 Subscribers
94 views
Published Yesterday

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com



______________________________________________________

Bix begins the conversation talking about bank failures, this is not just a hiccup, this is much larger, more banks are going to fail. The good guys have been preparing for the destruction of the [CB] system for a long time, the new system will be gold and silver, just like it says in the constitution. In the end all secrets will be revealed.

Keywords
trumpnewspoliticsdeep stateqanonpolice statedonald trumpjoe bidenww3new world orderbidenworld war 3q anongreat awakeningx22 reportbix weirx22reportcovid 19covidx22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket