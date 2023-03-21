Create New Account
𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗣𝗘𝗧 𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗦: HEARD IN IRELAND - 2023 🎺😇
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Its not the first time these strange trumpet-like sounds have been reported. If you search online, you'll find many examples dating back over a decade. 👀

Are they 𝙨𝙞𝙜𝙣𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙣 𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙝?

𝙊𝙧, 𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙚𝙡𝙨𝙚, like #ProjectBlueBeam ⁉️

Source @𝙀𝙉𝘿 ILLUMINATI 🔺️❌

Keywords
irelandtrumpetsounds

