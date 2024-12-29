South Korea, a Jeju Air passenger plane crashed, with 181 people on board

Update: The South Korean authorities have confirmed the death of 179 people in a plane crash, Yonhap reports. 2 survivors in the tail section.

Yesterday, In South Korea, a budget airline Jeju Air plane crashed, with 181 people on board. According to preliminary reports, 120 of them are considered dead. The fate of several dozen others is still unclear, while the condition of the two surviving crew members is reported to be positive. Only two survivors, seated in the tail section, have been found alive. No Russians were registered on this flight.

The plane crash occurred during the landing of a Boeing 737-800 at a South Korean airport. One of the voiced versions is problems with the landing gear deployment after colliding with a flock of birds, as a result of which the plane was unable to slow down in the normal mode upon landing. Having rolled off the runway, the aircraft caught fire from the impact with the fence.

The airline reported that the plane had been operating without any problems for 15 years. At the moment, a group has been created to provide assistance to the families of the victims, and an investigation into all the circumstances of the incident will begin shortly.

#SouthKorea

