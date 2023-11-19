Create New Account
Reggio Nel Terzo Millennio - puntata del 12 maggio 2017
Condotta da Tonino Massara, Reggio nel terzo millennio è la trasmissione in onda su GS Channel, emittente radio televisiva reggina, per dar voce alla cittadinanza attiva. Venerdì 12 maggio 2017 questa associazione, nella persona del presidente Marco LUCISANI è stata ospite della puntata ed ai microfoni di Tonino ha parlato di dignità, indipendenza, libertà. 

Keywords
riconquista socialegs channellfranco corradomarco lucisanitonino massara

