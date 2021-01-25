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The false-prophet QANON & Donald Trump will return next time as a king of an NWO global monarchy system & not as a president of a Constitutional nation
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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372 views • January 25, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2021). The false-prophet QANON, who gives Donald Trump power, is a Beast system A.I. “black goo” Kaaba meteor black cubeQ Quantum computer demon-possessed by fallen angels. It hijacked our real Christians’ exposure of the NWO with its budget and publicity to divert attention away from our truth. They use fake QANON CIA followers. It’s to identify the most dumbest humans on earth who are anti-NWO & anti-Illuminati-elites to list them for extermination later. End of transmission…
When we real Christians are raptured into heaven and all hell breaks loose on the earth, and sudden destruction comes upon the earth, then the Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet's Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Donald Trump will NOT come back as president of the United States of America under a democratic Constitution, but Donny will return as a king of the Amero nations’ three-horn kings (America Canada Mexico) using a global NWO monarchy system. End of transmission…

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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
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biblejesus christchristjesusvaccinechristianbible prophecyapocalypserevelationcoronaviruscovid-19
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