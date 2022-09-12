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HUGE 7.7 QUAKE SHAKES PAPA NEW GUINEA / GREEN PLANET HARRINGTON OF THE WORMWOOD SYSTEM BY MOON / READ👇
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303 views • September 12, 2022

Brandon cory Nagley


Sep 10, 2022 BREAKING NEWS-A HUGE 7.7 QUAKE SHAKES PAPA NEW GUINEA (SO POWERFUL IT DAMAGED A COLLEGE)/GREEN PLANET HARRINGTON OF THE WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM SEEN BY MOON/2 LARGE PX-WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODIES OR THE 2 EXTRA HUGE PLANET X SYSTEM BODIES THAT CAME WITH PLANET X SYSTEM LIGHTS UP GERMANYS SKIES/LARGE CME (CORONAL MASS EJECTION) FROM THE SUN WITH A PLANET X SYSTEM VISITOR/THESE ARE THE ENDTIME SIGNS BEFORE JESUS CHRIST (YESHUAS) SECOND COMING-THE RAPTURE+JUDGEMENT OF 7 YEARS IS IMMINENT ( YOU CAN MOCK AND LAUGH, SOON YOU WONT BE LAUGHING) IS CHRIST YOUR SAVIOR? OR THE WORLD AND FALSE GOD (LUCIFER) OF THE WORLD? CHOOSE WISELY-TIMES ABOUT UP/READ BELOW. Today is now 9/11/22. I meant to post this hours ago so if timing i gave is off in pictures i wrote on i do apologize... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. In todays video highlights: A massive 7.7 Quake hit in papa new Guinea which was so strong it caused damage to a university in the region....Multiple large earthquakes have hit around the globe within the past 3 days. . They don't want you all to know the planet x system is the cause of these quakes and not just solar radiation and energy but planet x system waves of radiation and energy also, not including cosmic waves of radiation coming from I believe the suns direction which are red band waves coming in from a gamma ray burst ( star that exploded thousands of years ago ) and it's energy waves of cosmic radiation have been hitting earth the last few years as insider mike from around the world told pastor Paul Begley on Paul Begley youtube channel years back that they (those in the government watching ) were concerned of what's called red band waves from the gamma ray burst.... Also the sun shot off a large coronal mass ejection earlier today and a planet x system body was spotted coming out within the flare of the CME... You'll also see over Mexico multiple light sources from planet x system bodies passing over Mexico.. While in over India you'll see a planet x system body light the sky up. You'll see pictures credited to others who caught I believe 2 of the large planet x system bodies that came in with the planet x system that are going to cause issues both caught over Germany today lighting skies up. Also pictures caught by me from NASAS public space cameras looking at the sun.. You'll see green planet Harrington next to the moon last evening caught by Kansas Gal, planet Harrington of the planet x system was named after Dr Robert Harrington who openly spoke on planet x qqyears ago then mysteriously died after his video he put out with Zechariah sitchin... Plus more...Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video where my pinned comments are in my comments section.


Credited videos BELOW-

Kansas Gal/ green planet Harrington of the planet x system near the moon- https://youtu.be/jxg83thRTUE

Mercurial beast/ planet x system body lighting sky up over india- https://www.youtube.com/shorts/c_SSelGnBeE


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKBTy2wlNHA


Keywords
environmentplanet xwormwoodjesussalvationmexicoearthquakemoonclimateindiaquakenew guineasigns of the endharringtonpapuasystem bodiesbrandon cory nagleygreen planet
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